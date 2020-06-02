|
|
Ann Marie Archibald, 92, of Scranton, died Friday at St. Mary's Villa Residence. She was the widow of Victor Archibald.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Kathryn Richardson Merrick, she was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School and worked as a secretary in the garment industry. Ann Marie also owned the Melba Bar with her husband. She was a member St. Paul's Church and a past member of the Eagles Club.
She was an avid pinochle player and also enjoyed watching baseball and football games.
Surviving are three children, Ralph Archibald, Scranton; Mary (Cathy) Manley and husband, Gerald, Roaring Brook Twp.; and John Archibald, Pittston; brother, James Merrick, Scranton; sister, Marilyn Malinoski, Scranton; three grandchildren, Kristen Baranowski, Kaitlyn Babilon and Gerald Manley Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Natalie Manley and David Babilon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Victor; and brother, Gerard Merrick.
A graveside service will be held today at 11:30 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City.
Arrangements by McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020