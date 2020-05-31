|
|
Ann Marie (Corcoran) Black died on Monday afternoon at the Riverside Nursing Home, Taylor, where she had been a resident for the past five years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Wm. Black.
Born on April 13, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Dorothy Woonam Corcoran, and grew up in Wayne County. While at Damascus High School, from where she graduated in 1955, Ann served as an officer for the FHA (Future Homemakers of America). She would fulfill her pledge admirably.
Throughout her long and very active life, Ann enjoyed living each day to its fullest and sharing her enthusiasm of joy, lightheartedness and laughter with all who knew her. She had a beautiful smile that could light up any room. Ann's strong work ethic was exemplary throughout her years. After living in New York City for 13 years, she returned to Honesdale. Her first business was Ann Marie's Fashions, a ladies' boutique shop. Later on, she was the owner of the Lake Como Inn and the Famous U.B.'s Restaurant, both located in Wayne County. She also enjoyed success as a part-time seamstress, owning "Annie's Notions" before retiring. When retirement came, Ann didn't slow down from her adventurous life, traveling extensively with her husband in their new motorhome. Branson, Mo., and Nashville, Tenn., were her favorite places. Ann was a No. 1 fan of country Western music and had tickets to all the concerts. Those of us who loved and shared our lives with Ann will miss her very much, as she was a bright star at all family and social gatherings.
She is survived by her brother, Wm. Corcoran, Honesdale; her children, Donna M. Shaffer, Scranton; and John A. Moran, Fort Myers, Fla.; and her only grandchild, Grace M. Schariest, Scranton. "Aunt Ann" is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, whom she cherished.
Ann was also preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Corcoran, Frank Corcoran, Helen (Corcoran) Bortree, Lewis Corcoran and Dorothy (Corcoran) Lane.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Ann shall have a private Christian burial at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, on June 3.
Arrangements, Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Ann's memory with a memorial gift to the Greater PA Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2020