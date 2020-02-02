|
|
Ann Marie Cimino Capone, 66, of Dunmore, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, at Allied Services Hospice in Scranton after an illness. She and her husband, Tony Capone, would have celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in June. Her friends and family stood vigil by her bedside these past several weeks.
She was born in Scranton to the late Anthony and Yolanda Bevilacqua Cimino, who she is now reunited with in heaven. Ann Marie was a 1971 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Before retirement, she was employed by the University of Scranton. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore.
Ann Marie loved her family and her dogs, Toby and Muppie, tremendously. She was especially proud to be "Nonna" to three grandchildren who she spoiled and adored. She had a special place in her heart for all things Disney, her favorite character being Mickey Mouse. Ann Marie was artistic, crafty, enjoyed making wreaths and other creations, and loved watching ghost hunting shows or anything paranormal.
She truly was one-of-a-kind and her unique and feisty spirit will forever be missed by everyone who loved her.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Capone, Dunmore; her two children and their spouses, Anthony Capone III and Deanna, Hanover Twp., Pa.; and Tammy Capone and Vicki Bitting, Scranton; her beloved grandchildren, Jayden, Gianna and Zachary; cousins and friends. She was undoubtedly greeted at the rainbow bridge by her dogs that passed before her, Poodles, Prima, Alayna and Kahlua.
A blessing service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Friends and family may pay their respects Monday from 5 until time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 2, 2020