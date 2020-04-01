|
|
Ann Marie Conforti Doggett died Monday, March 30, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after an illness. She was the widow of Joseph Doggett, who died April 13, 1979.
Born in Scranton on March 22, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Ellen Ruane Conforti. Educated in Scranton schools, she received her nursing degree from Mercy College, Detroit, Mich. She worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital, VA Medical Center and Interim Home Health until her retirement. Ann was very active in her church, where she served as lector, Eucharistic minister and CCD instructor.
Surviving are her son, Jeff Doggett and wife, Lisa, Harveys Lake; grandsons, Matthew and Michael Doggett; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Albert, Vincent, Francis; and sisters, Marie, Madlyn and Eleanor.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Oakwood Terrace and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their dedicated care.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, recent public health restrictions and recent directives from the Scranton Diocese, there will be no public visitation. A public memorial Mass will be held in the near future, at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ann Doggett to the FSSP North American District, Fraternity of St. Peter, FSSP HQ, 450 Venard Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 1, 2020