Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home Inc
114 W Main St
Hummelstown, PA 17036
(717) 566-0451
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home Inc
114 W Main St
Hummelstown, PA 17036
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul of the Cross
1217 Prospect Street
Scranton, PA
View Map
Ann Marie (Namiotka) Cummings

Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend, Ann Marie (Namiotka) Cummings, 75, passed away of natural causes on Oct. 13, 2020, surrounded by her family at Londonderry Village, Palmyra, Pa.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria (Juliano) Namiotka. In addition to Scranton, Ann Marie lived for many years in Harrisburg and Hummelstown, Pa. She worked as a hair dresser in Scranton where she was affectionately known as "Trixie." She also worked several years in retail finally retiring from Weis Markets in Harrisburg, Pa. to take on her favorite job of all, Grandma.

Ann Marie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Thomas J. Cummings Sr.; her loving son, Terry T. Cummings; her brother, Arthur Namiotka, of Clarks Summit; and her sister-in-law, Dorothy Cummings, of Scranton.

She is survived by her son, Thomas J. (TJ) Cummings Jr. and wife, Renee, of Hummelstown; her daughter, Kori Bowman and husband, Marc, of Annville; her five grandchildren, Makenna, Morgan and Caitlin Cummings and Mara and Jared Bowman. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lenore Namiotka, Clarks Summit; brother-in-law, Jim Cummings, Scranton; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and Bob Kemp, of Murrels Inlet, S.C.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and love to all the staff who selflessly and lovingly cared for Ann Marie at the Castagna House over the last three-and-a-half years. You will never truly know the deep appreciation and gratitude we have as a family for you. She always knew how much you loved her, you could tell by her smile. You are all angels in our minds and are forever a part of our family. This includes a special fur staff member Kyra, who brought great joy to Ann Marie.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul of the Cross, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Fr. Scott P. Sterowski as celebrant. Interment will be in the Italian American Cemetery.

Friends are invited to the viewing Sunday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home Inc., 114 W. Main St., Hummelstown.

Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 W. Main St., Hummelstown, is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111; or to the Kidney Foundation of Central Pa., 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109 (www.kfcp.org).

Online condolences were shared at www.trefzandbowser.com.


