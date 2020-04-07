|
Ann Marie Earley, 90, of Dunmore, passed away April 4 at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. She and her husband, John, have been married for 72 years.
Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Robert and Anna Flynn Carter, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School. A lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, she had great devotion to St. Ann.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Marianne and husband, Nick Pokoluk; Kathleen Barrett; Jack and wife, Rosie; and Tim and wife, Margee; grandchildren, Megan, Nick, Jennifer, Michael, Erin, Rory, Amy, Jackie, Molly, Katie, Tim, John, Michael, Eamon; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Hadley and Jackie McGraw; and brother, Brian.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Patrick; and brothers, Robert and James.
At this time, funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 7, 2020