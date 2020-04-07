Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Earley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie Earley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie Earley Obituary
Ann Marie Earley, 90, of Dunmore, passed away April 4 at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. She and her husband, John, have been married for 72 years.

Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Robert and Anna Flynn Carter, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School. A lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, she had great devotion to St. Ann.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Marianne and husband, Nick Pokoluk; Kathleen Barrett; Jack and wife, Rosie; and Tim and wife, Margee; grandchildren, Megan, Nick, Jennifer, Michael, Erin, Rory, Amy, Jackie, Molly, Katie, Tim, John, Michael, Eamon; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Hadley and Jackie McGraw; and brother, Brian.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Patrick; and brothers, Robert and James.

At this time, funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -