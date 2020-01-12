|
|
Ann Marie Golden Smith, born May 3, 1945, was the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Mary Evelyn Lynch Golden, sister of the late Joseph Golden Jr., and her late infant sisters, Judy and Michelle.
Ann lived a beautiful life that embodied her calling as a nurse and caregiver. She was a graduate of the 1968 class of the Scranton State General Hospital School of Nursing. She was called home to her Lord and Savior the morning of Jan. 11, with family by her side. Ann is survived by her village of loved ones who brought her a lifetime of joy and happiness.
The funeral will be Wednesday from the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., to be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Everyone attending the funeral is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ann Smith, may be made to Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020