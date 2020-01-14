|
Funeral services have been scheduled for Ann Marie Golden Smith, RN, who was called home to her Lord and Savior the morning of Jan. 11, with family by her side.
The funeral will be Wednesday from the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., to be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Everyone attending the funeral is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends and family may pay their respects today from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ann Smith, may be made to Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 14, 2020