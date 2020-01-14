Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
801 Taylor Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie Golden Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie Golden Smith Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for Ann Marie Golden Smith, RN, who was called home to her Lord and Savior the morning of Jan. 11, with family by her side.

The funeral will be Wednesday from the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., to be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Everyone attending the funeral is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends and family may pay their respects today from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ann Smith, may be made to Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -