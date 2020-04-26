|
Ann Marie Grayeski, 67, of Clarks Summit and formerly of Carbondale, died Thursday at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton, following a short battle with cancer.
Born Aug. 5, 1952, in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Janet Tolerico Grayeski.
Ann Marie was a 1970 graduate of St. Rose High School, Carbondale, and earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics with a minor in physics from Marywood University. Upon graduation, she taught math in the Carbondale and Valley View school districts. She went on to become a computer programmer for MetLife in Clarks Summit. She then spent 30 years outside Philadelphia consulting for various companies, including many years at Documentum, later acquired by EMC. Upon retirement, she returned to Carbondale to care for her mom prior to her passing in 2018.
Ann Marie was known for her generosity to family and friends along with always having a "sunshine smile" on her face. She loved having fun, traveling, watching game shows with her mom, spending time with her family, playing the piano, and she was a big Disney fan. She was quite good at Yahtzee, with a knack for throwing the right numbers at the right time. She especially enjoyed taking many of her family and friends on trips to Disney World. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, and Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit.
She is survived by one sister, Mary Lynn Grayeski of Clarks Summit; two brothers, Frank Grayeski and wife, Ann, of Bridgewater, N.J., and Richard Grayeski and wife, Margaret, of Watkinsville, Ga.; five nephews and one niece, Geoffrey McKinney and wife, Brittany, Philip Grayeski, Katherine Barker and husband, Kyle, William Grayeski, and Paul and Peter Cheng; three great-nieces, Rory, Emery and Cora; three uncles, Phillip, Louis and James Tolerico; and numerous cousins.
Private services were held from the Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale, with entombment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
A memorial Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Ann Marie's name to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020