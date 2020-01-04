|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Ann Marie Laguzzi announces her passing in the early morning hours of New Year's Day on Wednesday, at the Allied Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton, where she had been a resident since this past July.
Ann was born Feb. 6, 1935, in Carbondale, the daughter of the late Patrick M. and Ann Doud McDonough.
Prior to her marriage, Ann worked in the garment industry in Carbondale. After marriage, she devoted her life to raising her family. Ann adored her two sons and was very proud of their numerous years of service in the law enforcement field. She was a very religious person who was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Even though her long-term medical conditions confined her to her home in recent years, she would pray the rosary daily and ask for the protection of her sons and their fellow officers, as well as anyone she knew who need prayers. She would spend many nights up late waiting for a phone call to ensure everyone was OK.
Ann was always pleasant and friendly to everyone she encountered, especially all of the numerous health care professionals she had contact with over the past few years despite her serious medical challenges. Her family would like to extend a very special thank you to the numerous doctors, nurses and staff at Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Hospice Services, and Geisinger Community Medical Center. Thanks is also extended to the nurses and staff at Creekside Rehabilitation Center in Carbondale, where she was a resident in 2016.
In addition, a heartfelt thank you to Kimberly Fisher, who constantly cared for Ann as if she was her own mother during all her medical struggles. Ann loved Kimberly and thought of her as a daughter. The family also deeply appreciates both Father Seth Wasnock and Father Joseph Sica for visiting and comforting her during her final days.
Ann is survived by her husband, Joseph F. Laguzzi of Carbondale, with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on June 6; two sons, Joseph Laguzzi of Clifford Twp.; and David Laguzzi and companion, Kimberly Fisher, of Scranton; two grandchildren, Christopher and Mia Laguzzi; a sister-in-law, Lucille McDonough of Carbondale; several nieces and nephews.
Ann was the last surviving member of her siblings and was preceded in death by brothers, Patrick and James McDonough; and sisters, Mary McDonough, Jean Kuna and Irene Fessler. She missed them greatly and would speak about them all the time.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
A private viewing for family will be held Monday from 8 to 9 a.m. at Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
To share condolences with Ann's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 4, 2020