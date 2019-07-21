Ann Marie Gabriel McCray died Monday, July 15, 2019, at her residence in Richmond, Va.



Ann was born on April 13, 1929, in Scranton, Pa., the daughter of Teddy and Marion Gabriel. Ann grew up in Scranton with four siblings, Sonny, Betty, Ted and Kenneth. She graduated from Scranton Central, then proudly completed the nursing program at Scranton State Hospital, where she became an RN. In Scranton, Ann met the love of her life, Charlie McCray, and they married in 1953 at St. Luke's Episcopal. They lived most of their adult lives in Raleigh, N.C., but lived more recently in Richmond, near their daughter, Susan. Ann had a full career as a nurse, and she owned and operated an optical shop for many years. Ann enjoyed the challenge of work. She was an avid and talented bridge player, having played with many of the same friends for decades. Ann was a kind and gentle soul to her last breath.



Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; her daughter, Beth Anne McCray Coco; and her siblings, Sonny, Betty and Kenneth.



Ann is survived by her daughter, Susan McCray Kepley (Jay), of Richmond, Va.; her brother, Ted Gabriel, of Scranton; her son-in-law, Bill Coco, of Greenville, N.C.; family members, Art and Vonda Rodriguez, of Raleigh, N.C.; and five grandchildren, Matt Coco, Ryan Coco and River Rodriguez, of Greenville, N.C.; and Taylor Kepley and Claire Kepley, of Richmond, Va.



Please consider a donation to the in honor of Ann.



A memorial service to celebrate Ann's life is planned for Aug. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Timothy's Church at 4523 Six Forks Road, in Raleigh, N.C.

