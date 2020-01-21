|
Ann Marie McKeel, 74, a South Scranton resident, died Monday at Moses Taylor Hospital after an illness. She was the widow of Michael McKeel, who died July 11. The couple was married for 54 years.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Martin and Elizabeth Liermann Moyles, she was a member of St. John Neumann Parish and was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. She was employed as a certified nurse's aide at the former Holy Family Residence and as a restorative aide at Mountain View Care Center. She was formerly president of the Mountain View Care Center Auxiliary.
Surviving are her children, Chuck and wife, Kathy McKeel, Taylor; Mike and wife, Maria McKeel, Scranton; and Marty and wife, Natalie, Taylor; grandchildren, Karla, Kyle, Erica, Frank, Robbie, Emily and Michael Francis; great-grandchildren, Madyson, Billie, Natalie, Carter, Hannah, Cooper, Donnie and Nathan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa McKeel.
The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Nativity of Our Lord Church, St. John Neumann Parish, to be celebrated by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Care Center, 2309 Stafford Ave., 18505. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020