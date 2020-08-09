Home

Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Ann Marie Medved, 49, of Orson, died Saturday peacefully surrounded by her family.

Born in Susquehanna, daughter of Lillian Perkowski Medved, Orson, and the late Martin J. "Sonny" Medved, she was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. She was a graduate of Hancock Central High School, and she received her bachelor's degree in early childhood education and her master's degree in education from Marywood University. Before her illness, she was employed as an elementary school teacher in the Wayne Highlands School District. She then returned to help out at the family farm. Ann Marie was a member of the Wayne Highlands Education Association and the Pennsylvania State Education Association. She loved gardening, cooking, baking and reading. She very much enjoyed feeding the baby calves on the family farm.

Also surviving are two sisters, Margaret Medved, Orson; Sylvia Bonham and husband, John, Bethany; a brother, Martin P. Medved and wife, Laura, Orson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Bruno and Anna Perkowski; and paternal grandparents, Martin and Frances Medved.

Due to current public health policy, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City. Private calling hours for family will be held.

Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral website.


