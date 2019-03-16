Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie Orlowski Wanyo. View Sign

Ann Marie Orlowski Wanyo, Moosic, died on Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.



Born in Taylor on July 13, 1939, the daughter of the late John and Sophie Krystofasky Orlowski, she was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. A graduate of Moosic High School, Ann Marie worked for the Learning Window Day Care Center and retired from Belotti Learning Window Day Care Center, Moosic, with over 20 years of employment.



Ann Marie was a member of the Polka Kat Fan Club. Her husband, Albert D. Wanyo, was the band leader of the Polka Kats and preceded her in death on Dec. 21. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Ann Marie's family would also like to thank Dr. Darlene Dunay and the medical team and nursing staff at the I.C.U. of Regional Hospital of Scranton for their kindness, compassion and excellent care.



She is survived by her daughter, Lori Wanyo Bradley and her husband, Keith, Moosic; her son, A.J. Wanyo and his wife, Debbie Dende Wanyo, Reading; grandchildren, Chancey J. Bradley; Sophie Bradley; Alys Sweimler and her husband, Douglas; Dr. Chris D. Wanyo and step-grandaughter, Kristen Bradley. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, and a special thank you to Charlynn, Freddy and Alberto.



Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 at Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip J. Sladicka officiating.



Friends may call on Sunday night from 4 to 7. Interment will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



