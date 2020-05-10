|
Ann Marie Lipinski Parola, 84, of Scranton, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday at Linwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center due to the COVID-19 virus. Her beloved husband, Richard Parola, died Oct. 9, 2001.
Born on May 31, 1935, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Anna Samulka Lipinski. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1953. Until her retirement, Ann Marie worked for Goodwill Industries. She was a parishioner of St. Ann's Basilica. A quiet and gentle lady, Ann Marie enjoyed the simple things in life, especially watching mystery movies on TV. She and her late husband, Rich, were inseparable and they resided in Gouldsboro for many years.
Surviving are a sister, Rosemary Dougherty, and a brother, Henry Lipinski, both of Scranton; two nephews, Chad Dougherty and wife, Nicole, and James E. Dougherty IV; a great-niece, Morgan Dougherty, and a great-nephew, Keiren Dougherty.
Ann Marie's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Linwood Nursing Home, especially the past few weeks.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Taylor. A memorial Mass honoring Ann Marie's life will be held later.
Arrangements by the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, PA 18517.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020