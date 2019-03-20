Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie Radocesky. View Sign

Ann Marie Radocesky, 72, of West Scranton, died Saturday at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Helen Kossage Radocesky. Ann Marie was a graduate of West Scranton High School, retired from the ILGWU as an office manager and later worked as a librarian at Johnson College. She was a member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, formerly serving as president, church bulletin editor and volunteered for all of the church fundraising events.



She is survived by her brother, Nicholas Radocesky and his wife, Frances, of Scranton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Genett; and brother, Michael Radocesky.



A memorial service will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 540 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Philip Harendza, pastor. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Taylor.



Viewing will be Saturday from 9 until time of services in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.

