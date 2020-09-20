Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
1900 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-6416
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Regan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie Regan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie Regan Obituary

Ann Marie Regan, 78, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Sept. 19.

She was born Nov. 17, 1941, in Scranton to John and Elizabeth Martin.

Ann Marie was a graduate of St. Ann's High School and went on to work as a clerk at the Guild, and subsequently spent many years as a child care aide with United Neighborhood Centers. She spent much of her personal time keeping current with her grandchildren and playing cards with her lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Regan Sr.

She is survived by her four children, Michael (Lisa), of Gilbertsville, Pa.; Timothy (Christine), of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; Paul (Amy), of Downingtown, Pa.; and Colleen (Martin Musso), of Scranton, Pa.; her 11 grandchildren, Emily, Matthew, Courtney, Kellie, Maura, Paul and Kate Regan, and Melissa, Ryan, Brandon and Megan Musso; and three brothers, Frank, James and Kevin Martin.

A brother, Jack Martin, also preceded her in death.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, PA. Capacity restrictions and face coverings will be required. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Neighborhood Centers of Northeast Pa. (https://www.uncnepa.org/donate or 425 Alder St., Scranton, PA 18505).

Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -