Ann Marie Rogowski, 73, of Honesdale, died Saturday at home. She was the widow of John R. Rogowski, who died in 2007.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Santo and Margaret Bradley Scalese, she was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson, and received a bachelor's degree in social work from Marywood University. Ann Marie had retired as a counselor for Tri County Human Services.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who will be missed.
Surviving are a daughter, Kelly Cook, Simpson; son, Christopher Karosus and wife, Andrea, Carbondale; two grandchildren, Gianna Gallo and Alivia Karosus; a sister, Sharon and husband, Mark Cerra, Binghamton, N.Y.; a brother, Sam Scalese and wife, Nancy, Simpson; two nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by a niece, Stacie Scalese.
A celebration of Ann Marie's life and gathering will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dessin Animal Shelter, Honesdale.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2020