Service Information Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home 318 East Drinker Street Dunmore , PA 18512 (570)-343-6013

Ann Marie Scalzo, 83, of Dunmore, died Tuesday morning at home surrounded by her loving family. Her husband, Frank J. Scalzo Jr., died July 11, 1981.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Leone Calomino and a graduate of Dunmore High School. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton.



Ann's family would like to extend its sincerest thanks to Amber Black for all of her loving care and dedication shown to their mom. Also, sincere thanks to Allied Hospice, especially nurses Barbara and Daniel for the wonderful care given to Ann, especially in her last days of life. Ann will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Surviving are daughters, Angela Dempsey and husband, attorney Matt; Frances Loughney and husband, John; Mary Elizabeth Scalzo; and Catherine Sheehan and husband, Paul; sons, Frank and wife, Maureen, all of Dunmore; and Anthony and wife, Melissa, Throop; grandchildren, attorney Michael Dempsey and wife, Caressa; Elizabeth Dempsey; Melissa Cordaro and husband, Michael; Matthew Loughney and wife, Katie; Katherine Horan and husband, PJ; Brian and Rebecca Loughney, Timothy and Ann Sheehan, Nicholas and Margaret Scalzo; great-grandchildren, Michael and Luke Dempsey, Wynne Loughney, John, Christopher and Hallie Horan; and a brother, Anthony Calomino and wife, Bernice, Archbald.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Francis Thomas.



A funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Road, Suite 102, Broomall, PA 19008; or Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.



Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence, please visit

