Born in Peckville, the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Anna Kochis Mancak, she was a graduate of Valley View High School class of 1970. She also graduated Keystone Junior College in 1972. Before her illness, she was employed as a supervisor for Harper Collins Publishers.



Ann Marie loved spending her time at her home at Moosic Lake, and her favorite time of day was when she was able to watch the sunset.



Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the staff at St. Luke's Hospice House and also to Good Shepherd Rehab Center, both in Bethlehem, for all of their kind and compassionate care.



Also surviving are daughter, Brianna Cooper and husband, Jason, Bethlehem; granddaughters, Penelope Leanne and Charlise Rei; brother, Ronald Mancak and wife, Michaela, Jessup; several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by brother, Jack "Red" Mancak.



The funeral will be conducted Monday at 9:30 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.



Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice House of the VNA of St. Luke's, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.



Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

