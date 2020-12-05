Home

Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-2230
Ann Marie (Ligi) Webb

Ann Marie (Ligi) Webb Obituary

Ann Marie (Ligi) Webb, 85, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late George Webb, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Mrs. Webb was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Scranton, Pa., daughter of the late Amerigo and Josephine (Lupini) Ligi.

A longtime Stratford resident, Ann Marie was retired from the human resource department of Emson Research. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Peace Church, Stratford. She was a graduate of Jessup High School, where she was a member of the honor society and a cheerleader. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Gerald Webb; four grandchildren, Brian, James, Katherine and Matthew Webb; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, George Webb.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial was held by Father Nicholas Pavia in Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Stratford.

Committal services and entombment will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Montdale. Attendance is limited and CDC guidelines will be followed. Arrangements under the care and direction of Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Saint Jude's children hospital.


