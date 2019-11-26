Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann LaViola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann MarieReese LaViola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann MarieReese LaViola Obituary
Ann Marie Reese LaViola of Scranton and Florida passed away Sunday at the Allied Services Hospice Unit surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late George and Connie Archer Reese. She was employed by the Bank of America and a graduate of Scranton Technical High School.

Her passion for life was ever present and her smile was infectious. Ann had one son, but was a mother figure and friend in so many families. With a love for travel, Ann and her son spent Christmas time in NYC and a summer in Italy.

Surviving are her son, Tony LaViola and wife, Samantha, Florida; longtime companion, Michael Murphy; former husband, Emil LaViola; sister in-law, Jane Reese; several nieces and nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded death by a brother, Thomas "Mert" Reese.

Funeral services will be Friday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, celebrated by the Rev. Pat Rogers. Entombment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -