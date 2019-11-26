|
Ann Marie Reese LaViola of Scranton and Florida passed away Sunday at the Allied Services Hospice Unit surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late George and Connie Archer Reese. She was employed by the Bank of America and a graduate of Scranton Technical High School.
Her passion for life was ever present and her smile was infectious. Ann had one son, but was a mother figure and friend in so many families. With a love for travel, Ann and her son spent Christmas time in NYC and a summer in Italy.
Surviving are her son, Tony LaViola and wife, Samantha, Florida; longtime companion, Michael Murphy; former husband, Emil LaViola; sister in-law, Jane Reese; several nieces and nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded death by a brother, Thomas "Mert" Reese.
Funeral services will be Friday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, celebrated by the Rev. Pat Rogers. Entombment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 26, 2019