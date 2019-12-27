|
|
Ann May Urbas, 85, of Old Forge, died Tuesday, Christmas Eve, at the Riverside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Taylor. Her beloved husband is John E. Urbas Jr. The couple celebrated 48 years of marriage on Oct. 23.
Born in Old Forge, daughter of the late Luigi and Rose Capozzi Sillitti, she was a 1953 graduate of West Scranton High School. Ann May resided in the Temple Hills, Md., area for a number of years with her husband. In 1995, they returned to Old Forge. She worked in the area garment industry in her early years, and was also a devoted and caring homemaker throughout her life.
She was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge. Ann May lovingly made her family the center of her life. To her nieces, nephews, and all those who loved her she was affectionately known as "Nan." Her great-grandnieces recently brought her an abundance of joy. She will be sadly missed by many.
Also surviving are nieces and nephews, including Rose McCauley and Vincent McCauley; grandnieces and grandnephews, including Kirk McCauley and Angelique Davis, and husband R.J.; and her great-grandnieces, Shiloh Davis and Harper McCauley.
Ann May was preceded in death by brothers, Dominic Sillitti and Alfonzo "Ace" Sillitti; and sisters, Lucille McCauley, Carmella Giordano, Louise Kunda, Grace Maroni and Renee Transue.
The funeral will be Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will take place privately.
Family and friends are invited to attend Ann May's viewing on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 27, 2019