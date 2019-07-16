Ann McGraw Dillon of West Scranton passed away Friday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, after an illness. She was preceded in death by first husband, Thomas McGraw.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary Mazzarella Pelosi. Educated in Scranton schools, she was employed in the local garment industry, retiring from Mayflower Manufacturing.



She was a member of St. Lucy's Church and its Altar and Rosary Society, she was also a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers Union. Ann enjoyed traveling, going to the casino and shopping with her sister; she was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.



Ann's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Richard Martin and the Geisinger Home Health nurses, especially Michelle, Kim and Amie.



Surviving are a sister, Theresa Bocker, Scranton; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.



She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, Leonard, Gaeton "Guy" and Nicholas.



The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton. Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 10:30 until Mass time. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, PA 18504.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on July 16, 2019