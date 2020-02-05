|
|
Ann Nordmark, Dalton, passed away Sunday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Anna Diefert Skoda. She graduated summa cum laude in accounting from Lackawanna College. Her years spent working for GNC were her happiest as she loved people and enjoyed staying busy. Ann was a lover of the beach and particularly her time spent in Wildwood, reading, the weather and discussing football and politics with anyone who liked a spirited debate.
She loved her family fiercely and they will miss her every day.
She is survived by her sister, Rose Colburn, Scranton; her two sons, Alan Nordmark and wife, Wendy, Dalton; and Donald Nordmark and wife, Judy, Scranton; grandchildren, Jackson Nordmark; Heather Wesner and husband, Kody; and Sarah Nordmark; and great-grandchildren, Jace, Abby, Camryn, Madison and Caleb.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Friends and family may pay their respects from 5 until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Ann's name directly to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Center, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2020