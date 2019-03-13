Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Plociniak. View Sign

Ann Plociniak passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her house on March 11. She is survived by her father, William Webb Sr.; her husband, Alan Plociniak; her two children, Fallon Plociniak; Todd Plociniak and wife, Candace; and her three grandchildren, Antonio and Aliyah Cintron, and Everly Plociniak; her siblings, Patricia Decker, Doreen Garrett and William Webb Jr.; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins; and best friend, Donna Knott.



Our Mother was accepting of everyone, if anyone felt as if they were an outcast they could always go to her. She was always there for her family, friends and any strangers that crossed her path. She was a very empathetic and sympathetic person. She would bear anyone's burden to help them feel some relief. She would give and share whatever she had. She was adventurous and willing to take on a new project without hesitation. Whether it be teaching herself to bake and decorate wedding cakes, running a ceramics business out of the house or re-upholstering the living room furniture, she dove in head-first and figured things out as she went. Our Mom was also known by everyone that attended any youth or high school sporting event. She was never afraid to vocalize her opinion on the officiating or yell in support for the kids competing. She was an open book, willing to talk to and listen to anyone. Sometimes, when discussing things she could be a little too candid, but we all knew we could go to her when something was on our minds. We could also always rely on Mom to convince Dad that we needed something or should be allowed to go somewhere. On the surface this might be taken as being too soft or gullible, but that's not the reason. It was because of her immense love for us and her desire to do anything possible to see us happy. She was a daughter, a sister, a friend, a wife, a mother, an aunt and a grandmother. She did each of them with everything she had and the best she could.



We would like to thank all of the medical professionals that assisted in the care of our mother, Dr. Weinstein, Dr. DeWarren, Dr. Kishori, VNA Home Health and Allied Hospice Services.



Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, Pa.



Friends and Family will be received on Friday, March 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.

