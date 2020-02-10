Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
237 William St.
Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Cadden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Quinn Cadden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Quinn Cadden Obituary
Ann Quinn Cadden, 92, of Pittston, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Feb. 7, in the care of her loving family.

Born in Jessup on Sept. 18, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Mae Barrett Quinn. Ann was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, South Side, Scranton and Lackawanna Business College. Upon graduation she was employed in the office of the Nativity of Our Lord Church Parish, Scranton. After Ann and her husband Paul relocated to Pittston with their family, she was an employee of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce for 20 years.

Ann was a longtime, active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Pittston, and now St. Joseph Marello Parish where she was a member of the church choir and taught religious education for many years.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Eugene Cadden, on June 27, 1986; granddaughter, Lea Glodzik; siblings, Marie Collins, Joseph E. Quinn, Thomas P. Quinn and Joan M. Cottone; brothers-in-law, the Honorable S. John Cottone and Joseph Ronald Cadden.

Surviving are her children, Eugene (Gino) Cadden, Pittston; Susan G. Cadden, Laurel Run; Mary Moran and her husband, Paul, Fleetville; Paula Cadden Glodzik, Duryea; Patti Yanchis and her husband, Joseph, Pittston; Annie Cadden and her husband, Dan Loiola, Bethel, N.Y.; and Ronnie Cadden and her husband, Scot Ahearn, Pittston; grandchildren, Shannon Newhart and her husband, Stephen; Allana Glodzik; Emily Glodzik and her husband, Bryan Gaughan; Barrett Glodzik; Joseph Yanchis and partner. Sarah Shaw; Sara Yanchis Koch and her husband, Christian; Kate Yanchis, Michael P. Mizwinski and Eamon Ahearn; eight great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Allan Glodzik, Duryea; and Joseph (Moe) Mullarkey, Pittston; sister, Frances Hale and her husband, Don, Altamonte Springs, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Barbara Quinn, Scranton; Jane Quinn, Dunmore; and Mary Ann Cadden, Maitland, Fla.; brother-in-law, Robert Collins, Mendham, N.J.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family extends sincere gratitude to the staff of Allied Hospice for their compassionate care.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Marello Parish. To leave an on-line condolence, visit Mrs. Cadden's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -