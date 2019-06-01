Ann Rachel Jones Bracey, 91, Taylor, died Thursday at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Taylor. Her husband of 72 years, Thomas S. Bracey, died March 12, 2019.



Born in Taylor, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Rachel Davis Jones, she was a graduate of Taylor High School. She worked as a receptionist/laboratory technician for Dr. Andreoli in the Medical Arts Building in Scranton, where she met her husband. They were married on June 7, 1947. She was a member of the Church of God in Taylor, where she served as organist for over 65 years. She was a member of the Taylor Library Board, a Girl Scout leader and a Sunday school teacher.



The family wishes to extend their thanks to the nurses and staff at the Riverside Nursing Center for the wonderful care given to their mother.



Surviving are four children, Thomas B. Bracey and wife, Michelle, Taylor; Robert D. Bracey and wife, Neen, Taylor; Lori Earl and husband, J.B., Harding; and Rebecca Krawczyk, Leander, Texas; 13 grandchildren, Sirena Rought; Rachel, Anthony, William and Francesca Bracey; Marissa McCoy; Robert and Kristen Bracey; Allyson and Joey Earl; and Annie, Elena and Neve Krawczyk; and four great-grandchildren, Maykayla, Logan and Alex Bracey; and Pandora McCoy.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Marquard; and six brothers, William, Edwin, Llewylln, Benjamin, David and John Jones.



The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Doug Hoeffner, pastor of the Church of God, Taylor. Interment will be at Milwaukee Cemetery.



Calling hours will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor Community Library, 710 S. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517; or to the Church of God, 101 Center St., Taylor, PA 18517.

Published in Scranton Times on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary