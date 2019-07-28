|
|
Ann "Nancy" Sellano, 89, a resident of Phoenixville, Pa., died July 20, 2019, with her loving son holding her hand. She was the widow of Angelo Sellano, formerly of South Scranton, who died in 2014. The couple was married for 61 years.
Nancy was born in West Scranton, the daughter of Alfred and Clorinda (Roletta) Fiorini, and received a private Catholic school education. Angelo was the son of Dominic and Anna Cardoni Sellano and a graduate of the University of Scranton. Angelo was a surveyor and civil engineer with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and, with Nancy, moved to Clarks Summit after marrying. There, they raised their only child, a son, Richard Sellano. While living in the Abingtons, Angelo and Nancy hosted many relatives, neighbors and friends for pool parties, barbecues and holiday events. Nancy loved to entertain and was also a dedicated gardener. They were devout members of St. Gregory's Church in Clarks Green. Shortly after Angelo's death, Nancy moved to the Philadelphia suburb of Phoenixville, Pa., to live with her son, Richard, and Mark Woelflin. Nancy appreciated the many attractions of Philadelphia's suburbs and enjoyed regular outings with Richard and Mark. Among her favorites were Longwood Gardens, Valley Forge Park, Chanticleer, the Mercer Museum and Jenkins Arboretum.
She is survived by her son, Richard; and Mark Woelflin; and several nieces and nephews.
Per her request, funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in Nancy's memory to St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica, 1233 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on July 28, 2019