|
|
Ann M. Sheerer, 83, of Avoca, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. She was born in Scranton on Nov. 10, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Anna (Noreika) Geadrities.
She was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. She was a graduate of Scranton Tech High School. Ann retired after many years from the Scranton Globe Store.
Ann's whole life was being a mom. She cherished her family life and enjoyed and loved her children and grandchildren. The family pets held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed watching golf and Penn State football, but had a special fondness for classic movies. Even until the end, she knew all the actors and would add little stories about their lives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Sheerer, who died in 2001. Also, her brothers, Clarence, Daniel and George Geadrities; and sisters, Ursula Jablowski and Irene Jackson.
She is survived by her children, Lee Ann Sabatini and her husband, Thomas, of Downingtown, Pa.; Patricia Meckalavage of Duryea, Janet Ware and her husband, Thomas, of Nicholson; Dr. James Sheerer and his wife, Lisa, of Moscow; Timothy Sheerer and his companion, Renee Exter, of Duryea; Maryann Sheerer of Avoca and Christopher Sheerer and his wife, Luane, of Avoca; her grandchildren, Melissa Meckalavage, Angelina Sabatini (Brandon), Ryan and Matthew Sheerer, Thomas and Madison Ware, and Abigail Sheerer. Also surviving are her sister, Virginia Lee and her husband, John, of Clarks Summit; her brother, Jerome Geadrities and his wife, Betsy, of Binghamton, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, PA 18641.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka of Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca, officiating.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020