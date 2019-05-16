Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home 1401 Capouse Ave Scranton , PA 18509 (570)-343-3660 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home 1401 Capouse Ave Scranton , PA 18509 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Paul's Church Penn Avenue Scranton , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Sheridan, 91, of Scranton, died Tuesday at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. She was the widow of Charles J. Sheridan, who died in 1993.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Catherine Marion Cook, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and worked in the printing industry. A longtime member of St. Paul's Church, Ann had a strong faith and was dedicated to the rosary and St. Ann. She participated in the Foster Grandmother program at St. Joseph's Center, where she was also a member of St. Joseph's Auxiliary, along with serving as treasurer for the Ladies Auxiliary to VFW Post 7251 in Throop and a member of VFW Post 7069 in Clarks Summit.



Surviving are three children, John T. Quinn Jr. and wife, Elaine, Mill City; Eileen Stiltenpole and husband, Ron, Scranton; and Joann Igoe and husband, James, Scranton; eight grandchildren, Kevin Quinn and wife, Johana; Brian Quinn and wife, Mandy; R.J., Erica, Tim and Mike Stiltenpole; Kelly Hershey and husband, Cory; and James Patrick Igoe III; seven great-grandchildren, Mateo, Katie, Liam and Abigail Quinn, Taylor and Layla Stiltenpole, and Matthew Hershey; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by three brothers, John, Joseph and Patrick Cook; four sisters, Geraldine Andrews, Mary Wolfe, Alice Reese and Elizabeth VanTassel; and ex-husband, John T. Quinn.



The family would like to thank the staffs at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their outstanding kindness and care.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph's Center.

