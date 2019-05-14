Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann T. Jones. View Sign Service Information Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home 318 East Drinker Street Dunmore , PA 18512 (570)-343-6013 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann T. Jones, 92, of Dunmore and formerly of the Hyde Park section of West Scranton, died Sunday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of William L. Jones. The couple had been married for 43 years.



Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Joseph N. and Rose Barbetta Carra and was a graduate of Dunmore High School. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, and before retirement, she was a seamstress for the former B&G Pants Factory, Dickson City.



Affectionately known as Grammy, her family was the center of her world. She always enjoyed the holidays and passed her love of cooking down to her grandchildren. Her late husband was the love of her life and she missed him dearly every day. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Ann's family wishes to thank Dr. William J. Dempsey, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and the nurses, staff and administration for all of the care and compassion shown to Ann.



Surviving are sons, Gerald and wife, Kate Dempsey Jones, with whom she resided with for the past nine years, Dunmore; and William J. Jones and wife, Nancy, Stroudsburg; grandchildren, Amy Acosta and husband, Darren; Jerry Jones and wife, Patti; Tucker Jones and PFC Cory Jones; great-grandchildren, Aidan Acosta, Patrick and Aidan McDonnell and Adeline Jones; a sister, Gloria Scandale and husband, John, Plymouth Twp.; a brother, Joseph N. Carra Jr. and wife, Eileen, Dunmore; dear friend, Ann Fordiani; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by sisters, Teresa Carra, Marie Stabert and Joan Catalano.



The funeral will be Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be sent to Goodwill Industries of NEPA, 925 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Dr. Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



