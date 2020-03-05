|
Ann T. Lalley of Honesdale died Wednesday after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Kelley Lalley, who died Jan. 9, 2018.
Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Margaret Kelly Tighe and was a graduate of Dunmore High School.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary Louise Fowler and husband, Ty; Jule Diehl and husband, Louis; and Colleen Reed and husband, Robert; daughter-in-law, Lisa Lalley; 10 grandchildren, Sean, Kevin and Erin Fowler, Jackie Lalley, Ryan, Adam and Eric Diehl, Emmett, Kelley and Matthew Reed; five great-grandchildren, Daniel, Bridget, Blake, Carter and Elliott Diehl; a brother, James J. Tighe; a brother-in-law, Dennis Lalley; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Kelley John Lalley; a daughter, Erin Lalley; brothers, John T. Tighe, William Tighe and Thomas Tighe; and a sister, Mary Louise Tighe.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. All those attending the funeral are asked to proceed to the church on Saturday morning. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2020