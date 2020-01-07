|
|
Ann Zwicharowski, 86, of Archbald, died Monday at Lackawanna Health Care, Olyphant. She was the widow of William Zwicharowski.
Born in Blakely on Aug. 1, 1933, daughter of the late William and Eleanor Smith McDermott, she was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and was a retired garment worker at several local dress factories.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who was a fun-loving person. She enjoyed country music, playing bingo and darts.
Surviving are three daughters, Lynn Kashak and husband, John, Throop; Gail Zator and companion, Robert Kashuba, Archbald; and Patti Galka and husband, Al, Archbald; a son, William and wife, Teri, North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Beverly Newlin and husband, Rex, Florida; Mary Harvey, Jessup; and Peggy Gajkowski and husband, Joe, Scranton; a brother, William McDermott, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph; and a sister, Eileen Shirar.
The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment, parish cemetery.
Viewing will be Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 7, 2020