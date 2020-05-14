|
Anna B. Sobuta, 86, a guest of Oakwood Terrace in Moosic and formerly of Old Forge, died Tuesday morning at Allied Services Hospice. She was the widow of Edward Raymond Sobuta, her husband of 56 years, who died Nov. 4, 2009.
Born in Swoyersville, daughter of the late John and Mary Stofko Vitanovitz, she was educated in Swoyersville Elementary School and Holy Trinity Parochial School. A member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union, Anna was a seamstress in the area garment industry before her retirement.
She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church before its closure and currently belonged to Prince of Peace Parish, both in Old Forge.
Surviving are her daughter, Bernadette Koch, Old Forge; two grandchildren, Justin Koch and Nicole Koch; four great-grandchildren; a brother; a sister; and many nieces and nephews.
Anna was also predeceased by two brothers and four sisters.
She greatly enjoyed the company of her granddog, "Meishack."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be private in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church (Prince of Peace Parish), Old Forge, once social distancing directives have been relaxed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2020