Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victor M. Ferri Funeral Home - Old Forge
522 Fallon St.
Old Forge, PA 18518
570-457-4321
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
St. Mary's Church (Prince of Peace Parish)
View Map
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Holy Cross Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Sobuta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna B. Sobuta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna B. Sobuta Obituary
Anna B. Sobuta, 86, a guest of Oakwood Terrace in Moosic and formerly of Old Forge, died Tuesday morning at Allied Services Hospice. She was the widow of Edward Raymond Sobuta, her husband of 56 years, who died Nov. 4, 2009.

Born in Swoyersville, daughter of the late John and Mary Stofko Vitanovitz, she was educated in Swoyersville Elementary School and Holy Trinity Parochial School. A member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union, Anna was a seamstress in the area garment industry before her retirement.

She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church before its closure and currently belonged to Prince of Peace Parish, both in Old Forge.

Surviving are her daughter, Bernadette Koch, Old Forge; two grandchildren, Justin Koch and Nicole Koch; four great-grandchildren; a brother; a sister; and many nieces and nephews.

Anna was also predeceased by two brothers and four sisters.

She greatly enjoyed the company of her granddog, "Meishack."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be private in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church (Prince of Peace Parish), Old Forge, once social distancing directives have been relaxed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -