Anna Borowski, of South Canaan, died peacefully Tuesday morning in the family farm house at the age of 100.Born Dec. 2, 1918, in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late Karol and Tekla Kozuczyna Borowski. She was a lifetime member of the St. Thomas More/St. Mary's Parish Community. Prior to retirement, at the age of 87, she was a seamstress at the Katz Underwear Co. in Hones­dale, along with several other garment factories, where she made military uniforms for World War II and tuxedos.Along with sewing, Anna enjoyed gardening and spending time with family. She traveled the United States to make sure she attended every family members' wedding. She enjoyed traveling with her brother, Stanley, and sister, Sophie, visiting Hawaii, Alaska and toured the national parks of the Northwest.Anna was a very independent woman who took care of everything herself, from washing her windows at the change of every season, to cleaning her own chimney to chopping and stacking her own firewood and primarily heating her home with the wood. She was even featured on Channel 16's, "On the Pennsylvania Road," as she was spotted shoveling her own roof off at the age of 88!Surviving are nieces and nephews, Dr. Michael Rogers and his wife, April, of Honesdale; Patricia Paoli and her husband, Lou, of Ridge, N.Y.; Sandy Wilsusen, Smith town, N.Y.; Patricia Smith and her husband, Chris, Lenexa, Kan.; Natalie Palkovic, Lake Ariel; Jack Borowski and his wife, Kathy, of Wilkes-Barre; Dr. Greg Borowski and his wife, Rose, of Clarks Summit; Sally Neuman and her husband, Bob, of Islip; Susan Saladino and her husband, John, of Oyster Bay, N.Y.; Thomas Rogers Jr., Deland, Fla.; Liz Arcoleo and her husband, Ron, of Rockville Center, N.Y.; Dr. Walter Borowski and his wife, Jolanta, of Clark, N.J.; Stanley Borowski Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Strongsville, Ohio; Kathy Brzezicki and her husband, Richard, of Reno, Nev.; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews; and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.She was also preceded in death by sisters, Stella Miller, Mary Sabena, Stephanie Sabena, Sophie Rogers and Beatrice Borowski; brothers, Joseph, John and Stanley Borowski.The family would like to thank Anna's caregivers, Sinclair's Homecare, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, At Home Quality Care and, especially, her niece-in-law, April Rogers, her primary caregiver, for the exceptional love and care that was given to Anna. This team allowed Anna's wish to remain in her own home for the remainder of her life come true.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor.Friends may call Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Cremation to follow in Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Spring interment, St. Patrick's Cemetery, Waymart.Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made in Anna's honor to St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.

