Anna Catherine (Mislinski) Kneeland, 75, passed away Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton surrounded by her family.
Formerly of Daleville, Cathy resided at St. Catherine's Manor, Scranton.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Walter and Emilie (Roberts) Mislinski, she was a 1963 graduate of Scranton Technical High School and received an LPN degree from Mercidian School of Nursing in Scranton. She was employed at Mercy Hospital for 26 years.
She is survived by her two children, Joseph Kneeland and Marsha, Harding; and Ellen Marie Bruckner and Joseph, Moscow; brother, Walter Mislinski, Spring Brook Twp.; sisters, Linda Myers, Gouldsboro; and Lori Burger and Larry, Kunkletown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Donna Campbell; and grandson, Monier "Mo" Bruckner.
Cathy was best known for her high-spirited personality and sense of style. She loved to shop and endeavored to make the world pretty. Her true enjoyment in life was her family and friends; she always wanted to bring people together.
A Mass will be celebrated Monday, Dec. 30, at noon in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow.
Friends will be received on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 29, 2019