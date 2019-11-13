|
Anna Chowanec, age 92, of Shelton, Conn., passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, in Connecticut. She was the beloved wife of Nicholas Chowanec, who died in 1999.
Born in Olyphant on Nov. 27, 1926, daughter of the late Peter and Anna Boyko Sanko, she lived in Connecticut most of her life, and was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church in Trumbull, Conn.
Survivors include her devoted children, Nicholas Chowanec and wife, Fern, of Bridgeport, Conn.; Robert Chowanec and wife, Nancy, of Seymour, Conn.; and Sandra LaMontagne, of Orlando, Fla.; five cherished grandchildren, Nicole and husband, Steve Makowski; Nick Chowanec, Anthony Chowanec; Lisa and husband, Trey Gillette; and Steven LaMontagne; three great-grandchildren, Justin, Lily and Lucy; a sister, Millie Harling, of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
The funeral will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Turko Funeral Home, 404 Susquehanna Ave., Olyphant, with a funeral Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in Holy Ghost Byzantine Church, Jessup, by the Rev. John Cigan, pastor. Interment will follow in Holy Ghost Byzantine Cemetery, Jessup.
Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a Parastas service at 4 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019