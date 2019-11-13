Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J Turko & Sons Funeral Home Inc
404 Susquehanna Ave
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-3401
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Turko Funeral Home
, 404 Susquehanna Avenue,
Olyphant, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Turko Funeral Home
404 Susquehanna Avenue,
Olyphant, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Turko Funeral Home,
404 Susquehanna Avenue
Olyphant, PA
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church
Jessup, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Chowanec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Chowanec

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Chowanec Obituary
Anna Chowanec, age 92, of Shelton, Conn., passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, in Connecticut. She was the beloved wife of Nicholas Chowanec, who died in 1999.

Born in Olyphant on Nov. 27, 1926, daughter of the late Peter and Anna Boyko Sanko, she lived in Connecticut most of her life, and was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church in Trumbull, Conn.

Survivors include her devoted children, Nicholas Chowanec and wife, Fern, of Bridgeport, Conn.; Robert Chowanec and wife, Nancy, of Seymour, Conn.; and Sandra LaMontagne, of Orlando, Fla.; five cherished grandchildren, Nicole and husband, Steve Makowski; Nick Chowanec, Anthony Chowanec; Lisa and husband, Trey Gillette; and Steven LaMontagne; three great-grandchildren, Justin, Lily and Lucy; a sister, Millie Harling, of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.

The funeral will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Turko Funeral Home, 404 Susquehanna Ave., Olyphant, with a funeral Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in Holy Ghost Byzantine Church, Jessup, by the Rev. John Cigan, pastor. Interment will follow in Holy Ghost Byzantine Cemetery, Jessup.

Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a Parastas service at 4 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -