Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home
901 Lackawanna Ave
Mayfield, PA 18433
(570) 876-1420
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Dragon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Dragon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Dragon Obituary

Anna Dragon, a resident of Mayfield for 100 years, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Anna was 108. She was the daughter of William and Mary Naholnik and the widow of Michael Dragon, who died in 1964.

A graduate of Mayfield High School, Anna was employed in the local garment industry and enjoyed making children's clothing. She crocheted lap blankets for local charities and her afghans were often raffled off at her church. She loved her trips to the casinos and most recently for her 108th birthday was treated to a day at Mohegan Sun by the casino.

Along with her husband, Anna was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Rossi; brothers, Steve, John, William, Paul; and sisters, Tillie, Helen and Sophie.

She is survived by her son, Nicholas Dragon and wife, Jennifer; granddaughter, Deborah Rafter and husband, Paul; great-grandson, Schawn Rafter and wife, Alison, and great-great-grandson, K.C. Rafter; and a brother, Raymond Naholnik; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Friday, Oct. 9, from St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield. Calling hours are from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass. Interment will be private.

Arrangements by Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -