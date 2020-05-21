|
Anna E. Gardus, 95, formerly of Whites Crossing, died Tuesday night at the Carbondale Nursing Home. Her husband, Anthony S. Gardus, died in 2014.
Born in Whites Crossing, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna Palko Kresock. Anna was a graduate of St. Rose High School, Carbondale, and St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Philadelphia. She had additional studies at Marywood College, University of Scranton and Lehigh University. Anna was a registered nurse and retired as a school nurse for the Lakeland School District.
Anna grew up with her family attending Holy Trinity Church, Simpson, now a part of St. Rose Parish, Carbondale. She was a member of the Pa. School Nurses Association.
She is survived by a son, Anthony Francis Gardus, Whites Crossing; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Dr. Joseph, William and Daniel Kresock; and a sister, Monica Arthur.
A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Simpson.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2020