|
|
Anna E. Hall, 88, of the Tripp Park section of Scranton, died Saturday at the Green Ridge Care Center. Her husband of 65 years is William Hall.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Belle Billings Leyshon. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School.
A woman ahead of her time, Anna was a local pioneer, being an integral part of the formation of the Tripp Park Miss E Softball League. She and her husband also coached the Autohaus women's softball team for many years. Always active, she enjoyed swimming at Weston Field, gardening and watching her favorite sports teams.
Anna's family would like to extend a special thank you for all of the compassionate care from the nurses and CNAs in the 500 hall of the Green Ridge Care Center, along with their therapy, activities, housekeeping and dietary departments; and also to Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Lisa and Jackie.
Also surviving are daughters, Beverly Hall, Tampa Bay, Fla.; Susan Struckus and husband, Stan, Scranton; and Sandra Maddalena and husband, Andrew Bukowski, Tampa Bay; grandchildren, Melissa Glavich and husband, Matt, Cresco; and Matthew Felter and fiancée, Elizabeth Detwiler, Mount Joy; great-grandchildren, Lena and Maddalyn Glavich; numerous nieces.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas and Robert Leyshon.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the activities department at Green Ridge Care Center, 2741 Boulevard Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 8, 2020