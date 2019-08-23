|
|
Anna E. Valentine, 87, of Clifford Twp., died Thursday at Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. She was the wife of Norbert R. Valentine, who died Dec. 7, 2009.
Born Nov. 4, 1931, in Haingrundau, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Heinrich and Elise Wilhem Farr. Anna was born and raised in Haingrundau, Germany, and met her husband Norbert while he was in the military during the Korean War. They were married in Germany and settled back in Clifford Twp. on the Valentine family farm. She was a seamstress and worked for the local dress factory in Clifford and belonged to the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. She also worked on the family farm with her husband and raised four daughters.
She was a member of St. John Vianney Parish, Royal, and also enjoyed cooking, crocheting and loved to laugh. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed teasing others to make them laugh. Anna's favorite saying was, "Those were the days, my friends."
Anna's family was always her first priority in life. She always supported and was so proud of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing matching outfits for her children as they were growing up and received many compliments from others. Anything her family needed or wanted, she would do without hesitation. She will be greatly missed by her family.
The family wishes to thank the nurses at the Mountain View Care Center, especially Stephanie, for all of their kindness and wonderful care shown to Anna.
She is survived by four daughters, Marlies Gregory, Lenoxville; Marianne Lukus, Clarks Summit; Karen Valentine, Lenoxville; and Linda Carpenter, Lenoxville; five grandchildren, Jennifer Kochmer, Tommy Andzulis, Michael Lukus, Brandi Valentine and Ashley Gregory; nine great-grandchildren, Alexis, Carter, Mason, Ava, Aidan, Riley, Harper, Noah and Joshua; a sister, Freida Weinel; a brother, Peter Farr; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Joey Lukus; four brothers, Ervin, Karl, Rudi and Willie Farr; and three sisters, Mary and Katie Farr and Margaret Weinel.
The funeral will be Monday at 9:30 a.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Pius X Church, Route 106, Royal, celebrated by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, pastor. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Family and friends may call Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To share condolences and photos with Anna's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 23, 2019