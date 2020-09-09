Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Anna Ferrare

Anna Ferrare Obituary

Anna Ferrare, 90, of Hughestown, died Sunday in Highland Manor, Exeter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Erenio Ferrare, on March 12, 1984.

Born in Pittston on Oct. 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Minnie (Tarity) Lucarelli.

She was a graduate of Hughestown High School, class of 1947. She had worked in the local garment industry and was a member of the ILGW Union.

Anna was a former member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, now St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. She enjoyed playing cards and was part of a card club. She also enjoyed going to casinos and was an avid New York Yankees fan. She was a loving sister and aunt, and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are sisters, Geraldine Lucarelli, Hughestown, and Jean Ferlick, Avoca; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by sisters, Lucy Bruno, Grace Pupa, Marie Bocolo and Rose Mahalsky.

Private funeral services will be held with interment in Pittston Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence, visit Anna's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


