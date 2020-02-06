|
|
Anna "Ann" Gavas, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 4, surrounded by her family at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born to William O'Hara and Elizabeth Denter in 1931, Ann loved the closeness of the Archbald community and how everyone looked after one another. After high school, she began working at a nearby shoe factory, Kinney Shoe Corp., and later at Reisner's dress factory, two places where she would meet lifelong friends and family. She later met John "Johnny" Gavas of Scranton, who she married in 1956 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. John and Ann lived a very happy life together in Peckville, finding joy in traveling, hosting holidays and, most of all, raising their daughter, Jo-Anne (Scranton), who was born in 1958. When Jo-Anne was in school, Ann worked full time while juggling the responsibilities of running a household, a testament to her never-ending spirit of hard work. Ann, Johnny and Jo-Anne had the fondest of memories together and always put family first. These values remain ever present to this day.
Johnny unfortunately passed away in 1986, shortly after Jo-Anne's marriage to Larry Bonin (Swoyersville). At that time, Jo-Anne dedicated herself to being Ann's source of strength. Each week, they could be found shopping and lunching their way around Dickson City, always keeping an eye out for bargains. They also loved going to the former flea market in Marshall's Creek with Ann's sister, Geraldine Kapusta (Blakely).
When Jo-Anne gave birth to her son, Jonathan, in 1991, Ann became his babysitter. The two shared incredible memories together, watching movies, visiting relatives and friends and eating all the ice cream they could get their hands on. Ann taught Jon how to be a gentleman, how to be kind, and how to see the best in others. She also had a large impact on the life of her son-in-law, Larry Bonin, who often did handy work around her house. Ann loved Larry and saw just how selfless he was. She always knew Jo-Anne had found a great man.
Ann was the kindest and most trustworthy person that most people knew. She was someone who would prefer to give away her possessions and money rather than keep them for herself. She knew that in order to live a good life, she needed to be humble and value others on the basis of true friendship. She especially loved going for pizza and ice cream with her nephew, Richard "Richie" Yanulaitis. Richie's flower arrangements always put a smile on her face, a smile that quickly became contagious if anyone was around.
She was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Church in Peckville and attended Mass regularly.
Surviving are her youngest brother, Robert "Bob" O'Hara Sr., who she loved dearly; daughter, Jo-Anne Bonin and Jo-Anne's husband, Larry Bonin; grandson, Jonathan Bonin; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, siblings (Geraldine Kapusta, Betty Edmunds, Elaine Reisner, Francis "Whitey" O'Hara and Mary Joan "Joanie" O'Hara).
Special thanks to Don and Susan Anderson, and Cathy, Ron and Steven Oliver, who watched over her daily and whose actions set the standard of what it means to be good neighbors.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 6, 2020