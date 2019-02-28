Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Lenko Kozlowski. View Sign

Anna Lenko Kozlowski, 94, West Scranton, died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Her beloved husband, Stanley J., died May 6, 1962.



Born in Taylor, daughter of the late Michael and Eva Moniak Lenko, throughout her life, Anna worked for Sauquoit Silk Mill, Topps Chewing Gum, Duryea, and retired from Anemostat, where she was a welder. She was a parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Church, West Scranton.



One of Anna's pastimes was working in her yard. Family was the center of her life, and she cherished each moment spent with them. Her constant companion was her canine, "Lady."



Surviving are a daughter, Anne Petillo, Taylor; three grandchildren, Robert Petillo and wife, Holli; Karla Beadle and husband, Nicholas; and D.J. Rogers and fiancée, Lacey Olbryk; three great-grandchildren, Jesse and Brittney Beadle; and Robbie Petillo; three great-great-grandchildren, Rosie Mae Vincent, Hunter Muir and Nicholas Beadle; two sons-in-laws, Dennis Rogers and Robert Petillo; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Rogers; two brothers. George and Michael; and four sisters, Margaret Loyko, Mary Lenko, Helen Clark and Eva Charney.



Family and friends are invited to attend Anna's blessing service, which will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by Deacon Carmen Mendicino. Interment will follow in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Taylor.



Friends may call Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to METAVIVOR, 1783 Forest Drive 184, Annapolis, MD 21401.



