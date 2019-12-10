|
Anna M. Heusner, 66, formerly of Scranton, died Sunday morning at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie Glaz Gretkowski, she was a 1971 graduate of Mid Valley High School and was employed by Mia Products, Moosic.
Although "Annie" suffered from lymphoma for 25 years, she continually endured through the many chemo sessions and maintained a positive outlook on life. She always had a smile on her face and tried to see the lighter side of things because she loved to laugh and make others laugh as well. The last two years of her life were most memorable to her, thanks to her dear sister, Mary, and her family. They always included her on numerous outings and vacations, her favorites being Hawaii and their trip to Dallas, Texas, to see the Cowboys play. She was especially fond of sitting on the porch with her daughter, Kimmy, and her dogs, Winnie and Willow. Annie will always be in our hearts and memories.
Surviving are two daughters, Christine Curyk and husband, William, Scranton; and Kimberly Keenan and husband, Steven, Old Forge; a brother, Joseph Gretkowski and wife, Diane, Olyphant; a sister, Mary Obelinas and husband, Thomas, Clarks Summit; three grandchildren, Devon, Meadow and Jace; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis Necci and Michael Gretkowski; a sister, Madelyn Gretkowski; and godson, Brad Giordano.
Per Anna's wishes, her funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours.
Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 10, 2019