Anna Mae Auditori, 88, Carbondale, died Friday at Carbondale Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late John and Frances Domiano Auditori, she worked as a seamstress in the garment industry for many years. Anna Mae enjoyed shopping and going out to dinner with her sisters.
The family extends its sincere gratitude to the Carbondale Nursing Home staff.
Survivors include a sister, Sue Donato, New Jersey; a brother-in-law, James Davis; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Dolly Davis and Mary Auditori; and brothers, Joseph, Nicky and Tony Auditori.
The funeral will be Tuesday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 18, 2019