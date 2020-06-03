|
Anna Mae C. Carlacci (Zike), 82, passed away at Regional Hospital of Scranton on Monday evening. She shared 57 years of marriage to Ralph Carlacci until his death on Dec. 21, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen (Piorkowski) Zike; and sister Dolores Sarf (2011). She is survived by her dear sister, Constance Smirne, of South Abington Twp.; and her children, Dr. Nadine Carlacci-Davis, Inez Carlacci, Ralph Carlacci II and Maura Carlacci; grandchildren, Edward Mazaleski, Christine Engelhardt, Nico, Ralph III, Chanel Carlacci; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
An extraordinary woman, born in Duryea, she was a 1954 Duryea High School graduate. In her teens she was a member of the Duryea Polish Dance group and Duryea majorette. Dancing in Krakowiak Folk style, many performances were at Rocky Glen Park and the Poconos. As a dance teacher she taught tap and jazz. She sang in the Duryea Holy Rosary Church Choir. She was a 1955 graduate of Scranton/Lackawanna College, where she received her secretarial degree. In the late 1950s she worked as a secretary for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C., and locally for WSCR radio and WBRE-TV.
Beloved wife and devoted mother beyond compare. Overly generous, and hardworking with boundless, tireless energy and creativity. Homemaker and immaculate housekeeper. She was an amazing cook, tremendous artist, painter and advanced knitter. She loved collecting antiques and refinished most of the furniture in her home. She had an exceptional aptitude for gardening and growing plants. Devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of the Snows Church.
Special thanks to her many devoted caretakers at Allied Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center.
There will be no calling hours. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home & Cremation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, P.O. Box 1996, Windermere, FL 34786.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020