Anna Mae McAndrew, 89, a resident of Clarks Summit Senior Living, a former South Scranton resident, died Monday evening at Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit. She was the widow of Eugene McAndrew, who died in 1992.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late William and Mary Scholl Pantle, she was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish until its closure and presently she was a member of St. John Neumann Parish. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School. Always on the go, Anna Mae was very active enjoying day bus trips with South Scranton Senior Center. With two of her grandchildren graduating from Penn State, Anna Mae became a huge Penn State fan, attending games there. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Surviving are her children, Paul Sr. and wife, Caroline McAndrew, Glen Mills; Joe and wife, Deborah McAndrew; and Maureen and husband, Rick Van Gorder, all of Clarks Summit; three grandchildren, Paul McAndrew Jr., Tyler Van Gorder and Molly McAndrew; a sister, Shirley Pantle, Philadelphia; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Phillip, Edward, William and Robert Pantle.
The funeral will be Saturday at 8:30 a.m. from the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9 in Nativity of Our Lord Church, St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., to be celebrated by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Interment, private, in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 23, 2019